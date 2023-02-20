India vs Ireland live streaming: How to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2023 live?

Trying to pick up pieces after a demoralising defeat at the hands of England on Saturday, India is set to lock horns with Ireland in Port Elizabeth on Monday

India's Smriti Mandhana (L) celebrates with teammates after she caught the ball dismissing England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (not seen) during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between England and India at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 18, 2023. (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

Trying to pick up pieces after a demoralising defeat at the hands of England on Saturday, India is set to lock horns with Ireland in Port Elizabeth on Monday. After back-to-back convincing wins over Pakistan and West Indies, their hopes of making it to the semi-final came crashing down when they lost to Group B toppers England by 11 runs. Chasing a target of 152 runs, India’s top-order fell prey to an attacking England bowling unit that left Women in Blue reeling at 140 for five in 20 overs.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana notched a rollicking half-century as England survived a few anxious moments before pulling off a tense 11-run win over India. Meanwhile, the Irish women have been winless throughout the tournament, having lost all the three games and are languishing at the bottom. India, on the other hand, are placed in the second spot with four points.

India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

When will India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will take place on Monday, February 20.

How to catch India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 live in India?

The India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 be played?

The India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa.

What time will the India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 begin?

The India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 12.

What time will be the toss between India vs Ireland Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The toss of India vs Ireland Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will take place at 6:00 PM IST on February 12

Probable Teams:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani

Ireland Women Squad: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey