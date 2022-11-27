×
India vs New Zealand: Play resumes as 2nd ODI reduced to 29 overs a side

Updated on: 27 November,2022 11:52 AM IST  |  Hamilton
As per the changed conditions, there would be just a 10-minute break between the two innings and no drinks break will be taken

Dark clouds hover in the sky before the one day international cricket match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Pic/AP, PTI


Play resumed in the second ODI between India and New Zealand but the match has been reduced to 29-overs-a-side after a four-hour rain delay, here on Sunday.


The match was stopped when India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs.



As per the changed conditions, there would be just a 10-minute break between the two innings and no drinks break will be taken.


