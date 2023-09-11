India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul slams impressive century, strengthens selection case for ODI WC

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 September,2023 06:23 PM IST  |  Colombo
India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul made an impressive return after seven months with a gritty century off 106 balls

KL Rahul (Pic: @bcci/X)

Key Highlights

  1. KL Rahul made an impressive return after seven months with a gritty century off 106 balls
  2. Rahul resumed innings at 147 for 2 with Kohli after 110-minute delay in start of play
  3. KL Rahul resumed at 17 and played a free-flowing knock, laced with 12 boundaries & two 6s

KL Rahul made an impressive return to international cricket after seven months with a gritty century off 106 balls against staunch enemies Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four reserve day at the R. Premadasa stadium.


Rahul resumed the Indian innings at 147 for 2 with Virat Kohli after 110-minute delay in start of play due to intermittent rain. Notably, play on Sunday was called off after 24.1 overs due to heavy downpour and the reserve day was invoked. 


Rahul, who had been out of competitive action since May, resumed at 17 and played a free-flowing knock, laced with 12 boundaries and two sixes. He showcased his improved fitness by running well between wickets in a 233-run partnership off 200 deliveries for the third wicket. 


The match resumed at 4.40 pm local time under overcast skies after rain delayed the start. Despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time, the game is expected to remain 50 overs a side contest.

Also Read: Reserve day to rescue!

Before the weather played spoilsport on Sunday, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

Team India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was also impacted by rain.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the Super 4s.

Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for the India Pakistan game and the final also triggered a controversy.

(With agency inputs)

