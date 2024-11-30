Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India vs PM XI 1st days play abandoned due to rain Rohit Sharma Gill miss Pink ball game time

India vs PM XI: 1st day's play abandoned due to rain; Rohit Sharma, Gill miss Pink ball game time

Updated on: 30 November,2024 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Though the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had spent time in the nets with the Pink ball, facing some quality bowlers in a real-match simulation holds a different importance

India vs PM XI: 1st day's play abandoned due to rain; Rohit Sharma, Gill miss Pink ball game time

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
India vs PM XI: 1st day's play abandoned due to rain; Rohit Sharma, Gill miss Pink ball game time
x
00:00

Constant rain forced the abandonment of day one of the two-day practice match between Team India and Prime Minister XI.


With this, it also robbed Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill of much-needed Pink ball game time ahead of their second Test match against Australia in Adelaide.


Both teams have agreed to play a 50-over-a-side match on Sunday at the Manuka Oval if the weather permits.


However, the day might have come as a dampener for captain Rohit, who had skipped the first Test at Perth to welcome a baby boy into his family, ahead of the Pink Ball Test, starting on December 6.

Though the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had spent time in the nets with the Pink ball, facing some quality bowlers in a real-match simulation holds a different importance.

Also Read: Olympic badminton champion Zheng Siwei to retire from international competition

Team India last played their day-night Test match against Sri Lanka in March 2022 in Bengaluru.

Following a finger injury, Team India batsman Shubman Gill missed out on the first Test match. Ahead of the second Test match, he is expected to feature in the playing XI.

Prior to that, Gill, who also had a good hit at nets on Friday, would have been hoping to enter the match zone through this side game.

Rohit Sharma and Gill are expected to replace Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel in the playing eleven for the Adelaide Test. Now, they will pin their hope to form some early plans for the Pink ball Test on Sunday through that 50-over game.

India has so far played four pink-ball Tests. After their victory over Bangladesh (2019, Kolkata), India lost to Australia in 2020 (Adelaide) before winning against England (2021, Ahmedabad) and Sri Lanka (2022, Bengaluru) at home.

Ahead of the second Test match, Australia will also miss the services of their star players such as pacer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. However, their replacements have been added to the squad.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma Shubman Gill India vs Australia Team India australia test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK