Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Olympic badminton champion Zheng Siwei to retire from international competition

Olympic badminton champion Zheng Siwei to retire from international competition

Updated on: 30 November,2024 01:43 PM IST  |  Beijing
IANS |

Top

Zheng said that returning to the family is one of the important reasons for him to retire from international competition, reports Xinhua

Olympic badminton champion Zheng Siwei to retire from international competition

Zheng Siwei. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Olympic badminton champion Zheng Siwei to retire from international competition
x
00:00

Olympic mixed doubles badminton gold medallist Zheng Siwei of China announced on Friday that he will retire from international competition and next month's BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou will be his "last dance." 


"Many people expect me to play at least until the Los Angeles Olympics or even longer. Considering our competitiveness, we just won the Olympic gold and ranked among the top in the world rankings. As for why I suddenly stopped playing, my answer is, this is my life plan," the 27-year-old wrote on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.


Zheng said that returning to the family is one of the important reasons for him to retire from international competition, reports Xinhua.


Also Read: "Trust your game like Virat Kohli": Ponting tells these Australian batsmen

"My life pursuit focuses on both family and career. Everyone knows that I married relatively early, and now I've just had a second baby, so I want to return to the family."

After finishing runners-up at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, Zheng and his partner Huang Yaqiong won the gold medal in mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, finishing the tournament with a 6-0 record without dropping a set in the process.

"Along the way, we constantly made breakthroughs and broke records. We faced challenges and doubts, but we never stopped and we finally achieved the Grand Slam," wrote Zheng.

Zheng added that he chose the BWF World Tour Finals as his farewell event as the host city of Hangzhou is where his professional career began.

The season-ending BWF World Tour tournament will be held from December 11 to 15.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badminton International Sports News sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK