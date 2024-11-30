Virat Kohli fell to Josh Hazlewood for five in the first innings but made an unbeaten 100, his 30th Test hundred, in the second innings that helped India set a massive 534-run target

Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Trust your game like Virat Kohli": Ponting tells these Australian batsmen x 00:00

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to trust their games like Team India stalwart Virat Kohli to turn their fortunes in the remaining four Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marnus Labuschagne was seen quite struggling against Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India in the first Test match in Perth. The Australian lost the match by a margin of 295 runs.

On the other hand, Steve Smith too struggled to garner runs as he departed on a first-ball duck and 60-ball 17 before succumbing to Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the first and second innings respectively.

"Marnus looked the most tentative out of all the batters in Perth. Yes, it was high quality bowling on a difficult wicket, but he needs to find a way to turn it around," Ponting told ICC Review.

Ricky Ponting stated that how Virat Kohli broke the chain in Perth.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: The event to happen without Pakistan if PCB rejected ICC's final demand of practising Hybrid Model

"Virat went back to trusting his game and he looked like a different player in the second innings than he did in the first innings," Ponting said.

Virat Kohli fell to Josh Hazlewood for five in the first innings but made an unbeaten 100, his 30th Test hundred, in the second innings that helped India set a massive 534-run target.

"He (Kohli) got away from trying to combat the opposition and focused on his strengths. That's what Marnus and (Steve) Smith need to do - find their own way and show great intent," said Ponting.

Ponting, who has 13378 runs from 168 Tests with 41centuries, asked the Australian batters to take more risk and apply pressure on the Indian bowlers.

"You have to find a way to take risks and put it back on those guys because you know the Bumrahs of the world¿ they're not going to give you too many easy scoring opportunities.

"When they do, you've got to be ready to pounce on it and put it away and try and put some pressure back on them," he explained.

Despite suffering a massive defeat in the opening Test to go 0-1 behind in the five-match series, Ponting cautioned the Aussies against making wholesale changes to the eleven.

"I'd be sticking with the same side. I think you have to show faith in champion players and a lot of the guys that we're talking about in this team have been champion players.

"Maybe not for a little while, but they have proven their ability on the big stage," he added.

Australia will take on India in the second Test, a day-night fixture, at Adelaide from December 6 but without injured pacer Josh Hazlewood.

(With PTI Inputs)