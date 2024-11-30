Jay Shah and Harmanpreet Kaur unveil India’s new ODI jersey ahead of Australia tour

Harmanpreet Kaur said that the new jersey will be worn by Team India during their ODI series against West Indies which will be in action from December 22-27 in Baroda

Jay Shah and Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur unveiled Women Team India's new ODI jersey ahead of their three-match series against Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur said that the new jersey will be worn by Team India during their ODI series against West Indies which will be in action from December 22-27 in Baroda.

“Really happy that we are the first ones who will wear this jersey against the West Indies. I like the look. The tricolour on the shoulder is looking really beautiful and really happy that we have got a special ODI jersey,” said Harmanpreet in a video posted on BCCI’s X account, where she and Shah presented the first look at the jersey at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

“Wearing a jersey is by itself a special feeling always. There is a lot of hard work that has gone into making this jersey. Hopefully, the Indian fans will make it their own and feel proud wearing it," he said.

Team India will lock horns with Australia for the ODIs with the first match scheduled to be played on December 5, followed by the second game on December 8. Both the matches will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The final ODI match between India and Australia will be played at the WACA stadium in Perth on December 11.

India will then return home and host the West Indies for a three-match T20I series, to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 15, 17, and 19 respectively. After the ODIs against the West Indies in Baroda, India will play a three-match series against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot from January 10-15. Both of India’s ODI series against West Indies and Ireland are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

(With IANS Inputs)