India win Champions Trophy: Gangnam style, bhangra & more in the team’s epic celebration

India players, both emerging talents and seasoned stalwarts, erupted in jubilation after their historic win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand on Sunday.

The victory erased the painful memories of their 2017 final defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan, as Ravindra Jadeja sealed the win with a boundary. The seasoned southpaw, showing complete composure, didn’t even glance at the ball as it raced to the fence, confirming India’s four-wicket win.

Back in the dressing room, emotions ran high. Virat Kohli, visibly ecstatic, let out a roaring cheer and shared a heartfelt embrace with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s usual serious expression gave way to a beaming smile, reflecting the team's satisfaction and pride.

Meanwhile, Jadeja, ever the showman, extended his arms wide and blew flying kisses toward the dressing room.

The infectious energy of the celebration spread rapidly through the team. Young pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana were the first to charge toward Jadeja, recreating Virat Kohli’s famous 'Gangnam Style' dance from India’s 2013 Champions Trophy win.

Not to be outdone, Virat and Rohit Sharma used stumps as makeshift dandiya sticks, while Gambhir showcased some lively bhangra moves, aided by former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Hardik Pandya, known for his exuberant celebrations, joined Sidhu in a bhangra performance that set the atmosphere on fire.

The spirit of camaraderie continued off the field as Arshdeep gifted a singed helmet to a young fan in the stands. Pandya, still riding high on the team's success, returned to the crease to recreate a celebration resembling his iconic post-T20 World Cup 2024 gesture.

The crowning moment arrived when India’s players gathered to lift the Champions Trophy, and Shreyas Iyer took center stage, showing off some impressive dance moves, reminiscent of Kohli’s joyful performance after India’s 2013 triumph.

This victory, however, was not an easy path. Under Sharma’s leadership, the side had weathered several challenges before entering the final. The recent 3-0 home Test series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand and the loss of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia had weighed heavily on the players and fans alike. Despite these setbacks, India remained resolute and stormed into the final undefeated.

As they stood on the cusp of victory, there was an air of uncertainty, particularly after the disappointment of the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Yet, this time, India delivered a flawless performance to chase down a challenging 252-run target.