India win Women’s Emerging Asia Cup title

Earlier, Dinesh Vrinda (36 off 29) was the top-scorer for India while Kanika Ahuja remained unbeaten on 30 off 23 balls

India U-23 women’s team celebrate after winning the Emerging Asia Cup title at Mong Kok, Hong Kong, yesterday. Pic/BCCI

Spin duo of Shreyanka Patil and Mannat Kashyap starred with the ball after a sedate batting effort, to guide the India U-23 team to the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup T20 title with a 31-run win over Bangladesh in the final here on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, India first posted a modest 127 for seven before the bowlers rose to the occasion with Patil (4-13) and Kashyap (3-20) sharing seven wickets between them to bundle out Bangladesh for 96 in 19.2 overs.

Off-break bowler Kanika Ahuja (2-23) chipped in with two wickets. It was a complete spin show from the Indians with off-spinner Patil and slow left-arm orthodox Kashyap ruling the roost on a slow Mission Road Ground pitch. Sobhana Mostary and Nahida Akter scored 16 runs each, while Nahida Akter remained stranded on 17 not out for Bangladesh.

