India women complete 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka

All-round show by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar help India beat Sri Lanka by 39 runs in third one-dayer to sweep series 3-0

Team India after winning the ODI series 3-0 v SL at Pallekele yesterday. Pic/BCCI

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar produced solid all-round performances as Indian women cantered to a 39-run victory over a clueless Sri Lanka in the final ODI on Thursday to complete a 3-0 rout.

Harmanpreet (75 off 88 balls and 1-21 in five overs) and Vastrakar (56 not out off 65 balls, and 2-32) first bailed the team out with a 97-run seventh wicket stand that ensured a decent total of 255-9 for the visitors.

The bowlers then executed the plans perfectly to bowl out the hosts for 216 in 47.3 overs with both Harmanpreet and Vastrakar chipping in with crucial breakthroughs.

With this series win, the Indian women clinched their fourth consecutive bilateral series victory against the island nation. The Indian women had earlier won ODI series against the Lankans in 2013, 2015, and 2018.

Oozing with confidence

Having already sealed a series win, Harmanpreet’s unit came into the final game as a confident bunch, something which the Lankans distinctly lacked from the very onset.

With nothing to lose, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and sent the Indians to bat on a surface that is mostly known to favour teams batting first.

Buoyed by the outstanding performances in the second ODI, openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, however, failed to make a big impact.

Mandhana departs early

Mandhana was the first to depart (6 off 20 balls) as she fell victim to a length delivery from Kavisha Dilhari after her attempted cut landed in ‘keeper’s gloves.

With a half-century under her belt, Shafali continued her good form getting to 49 off 50 balls with some crisp shots.

She missed on her second half-century on trot by a whisker, after Rashmi Silva trapped her leg before. With 155 runs from three matches and with an impressive average of 77.50, Shafali finished as the leading run scorer in the three-match ODI series.

Brief scores

India 255-9 in 50 overs (H Kaur 75, P Vastrakar 56*, S Verma 49, Y Bhatia 30; I Ranaweera 2-22) beat SL 216 in 47.3 overs (N de Silva 48*, C Athapaththu 44, H Perera 39; R Gayakwad 3-36, Vastrakar 2-33) by 39 runs

