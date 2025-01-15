India women register 435/5, their highest ODI total

Mandhana (135) and Rawal (154) shared a whopping 233-run stand to give a solid start to India after opting to bat

Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal (Pic: X/@BCCIWomen)

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored a century each to power India to their highest-ever total of 435/5 in the third and final women's ODI against Ireland here on Wednesday.

Mandhana (135) and Rawal (154) shared a whopping 233-run stand to give a solid start to India after opting to bat.

The big-hitting Richa Ghosh then scored a quickfire 59 to further inflate India's total as the Irish bowlers struggled to find answers.

Medium pacer Orla Prendergast (2/71) was the most susccesfull bowler for the visitors with two wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 435 for 5 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 154, Smriti Mandhana 135; Orla Prendergast 2/71).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.