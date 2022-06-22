Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar likely to make county cricket debut, to play for Lancashire

Sundar could become the second Indian to feature in the country season after Cheteshwar Pujara, who has already played for Sussex in division two

Washington Sundar. Pic/AFP

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar could make his debut in the English county cricket this season. It is likely that he would be playing for Lancashire, reports suggest.

The development, however, would be subject to his fitness, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Sundar could become the second Indian cricketer to feature in the country season. Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara, who has already played for Sussex in division two had entered the county cricket.

The 22-year-old Chennai player, who has nearly recovered from his hand injury, and is currently doing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), could play in three County Championship games from July, and the entire 50-over Royal London Cup.

Sundar will be making his comeback in the red-ball cricket since sustaining a finger injury in July last year. The injury had also led to him being sidelined from India's tour of England last year. He had to also miss the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Lancashire is currently placed in the third position on the County Championship division one points table, behind Surrey and Hampshire, with 108 points.

They will resume red-ball cricket with a clash against Gloucestershire from June 26 after their Vitality Blast T20 games.

(with PTI Inputs)