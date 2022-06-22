Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
CM Uddhav Thackeray clears no proposal to dissolve Assembly, says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, says Kamal Nath
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Indian all rounder Washington Sundar likely to make county cricket debut to play for Lancashire

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar likely to make county cricket debut, to play for Lancashire

Updated on: 22 June,2022 01:16 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sundar could become the second Indian to feature in the country season after Cheteshwar Pujara, who has already played for Sussex in division two

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar likely to make county cricket debut, to play for Lancashire

Washington Sundar. Pic/AFP


Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar could make his debut in the English county cricket this season. It is likely that he would be playing for Lancashire, reports suggest.

The development, however, would be subject to his fitness, according to ESPNcricinfo.




Sundar could become the second Indian cricketer to feature in the country season. Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara, who has already played for Sussex in division two had entered the county cricket.


The 22-year-old Chennai player, who has nearly recovered from his hand injury, and is currently doing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), could play in three County Championship games from July, and the entire 50-over Royal London Cup.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin does not travel to UK after testing positive for Covid-19

Sundar will be making his comeback in the red-ball cricket since sustaining a finger injury in July last year. The injury had also led to him being sidelined from India's tour of England last year. He had to also miss the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Lancashire is currently placed in the third position on the County Championship division one points table, behind Surrey and Hampshire, with 108 points.

They will resume red-ball cricket with a clash against Gloucestershire from June 26 after their Vitality Blast T20 games.

(with PTI Inputs) 

cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK