Indian batting needs fresh approach to save series v Kiwis

Updated on: 27 November,2022 08:40 AM IST  |  Hamilton
The Seddon Park is a three-way open ground, but is known for being one of the batting friendliest tracks in New Zealand where willow wielders would get value for their shots

India’s Shubman Gill and captain Shikhar Dhawan run between wickets during the first one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Eden Park in Auckland. Pic/AFP


India would expect a better approach from skipper Shikhar Dhawan and young Shubman Gill in the Powerplay overs when the team clashes with New Zealand in the do-or-die second one-day international here on Sunday.


The Seddon Park is a three-way open ground, but is known for being one of the batting friendliest tracks in New Zealand where willow wielders would get value for their shots. 



Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan: Latham just took the game away from us


Dhawan (72 off 77) and Gill (50 off 65 balls) added 123 in their opening stand but on a small Eden Park ground, a score of 306 for 7 was at least 40 runs short of par score.

The bowlers could be taken to task for conceding those runs in just over 47 overs, the buck actually stops at the main batters since if it was not for Washington Sundar’s brilliant cameo, India would not have touched the 300-run mark.

