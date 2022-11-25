Shikhar Dhawan not taking anything for granted

×
Updated on: 25 November,2022 08:59 AM IST  |  Auckland
Shikhar knows that there will be a logjam in the top order when Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul come back and along with him, Shubman Gill, who is in great form, will also be a contender for the opening slot

Shikhar Dhawan


A veteran of 161 ODIs in which he has scored 6,672 runs, Shikhar Dhawan, who will turn 37 on December 5, knows that the margin for error is minimal as far as he is concerned. He feels that playing just one format helps him maintain a work-life balance.


“It totally depends on individuals. I count it as blessing that I play one format and it gives me time to pursue other interests. I stay more fresh and much stronger compared to what I was when I played three formats,” he said.



He knows that there will be a logjam in the top order when Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul come back and along with him, Shubman Gill, who is in great form, will also be a contender for the opening slot.


“We now have lots of players across three formats representing India and it’s a good thing. Playing one format has its own challenges also but I make sure that I always keep myself in the groove and don’t lag behind others. I have to match the pace of the team. Otherwise it won’t be right,” the Delhi man said.

“I can’t take anything for granted till I am playing. And that keeps me on my toes,” he showed his awareness about where exactly he belongs in ODI scheme of things.

