Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Indian bowling is looking a little weak Cheteshwar Pujara lashes out on Team India

"Indian bowling is looking a little weak": Cheteshwar Pujara lashes out on Team India

Updated on: 24 December,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

The visitors have been relying heavily on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to get them wickets.

Cheteshwar Pujara. File Pic

Listen to this article
"Indian bowling is looking a little weak": Cheteshwar Pujara lashes out on Team India
x
00:00

The Indian team in Australia lack a bowling attack that is good enough to take 20 wickets in a Test, Cheteshwar Pujara said on Monday. The visitors have been relying heavily on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to get them wickets.


Also Read: Mumbai eke out 3-wkt win over Hyderabad


“My biggest question and the reason for a little bit of concern is that the Indian bowling is looking a little weak... If you want to win a Test match, then you have to take 20 wickets, and the ability to take 20 wickets is not that good, the supporting role of the other bowlers is not good, so we will have to improve that as soon as possible, and how that will be, I don’t know, but that is a big question,” Pujara told Star Sports.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Team India australia India vs Australia cheteshwar pujara jasprit bumrah test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK