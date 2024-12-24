The visitors have been relying heavily on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to get them wickets.

Cheteshwar Pujara. File Pic

"Indian bowling is looking a little weak": Cheteshwar Pujara lashes out on Team India

The Indian team in Australia lack a bowling attack that is good enough to take 20 wickets in a Test, Cheteshwar Pujara said on Monday. The visitors have been relying heavily on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to get them wickets.

“My biggest question and the reason for a little bit of concern is that the Indian bowling is looking a little weak... If you want to win a Test match, then you have to take 20 wickets, and the ability to take 20 wickets is not that good, the supporting role of the other bowlers is not good, so we will have to improve that as soon as possible, and how that will be, I don’t know, but that is a big question,” Pujara told Star Sports.

