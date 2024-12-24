Mumbai eke out 3-wkt win over Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal’s 64 (74 balls, 9x4s, 1x6s) and Aravelly Avinash’s 52 (47 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s) were not enough as Hyderabad were bowled out for just 169 in 38.1 overs.

Atharva Ankolekar

Atharva Ankolekar (4-55) snapped four wickets, while Tanush Kotian, who received a call-up to join the Indian squad for the reminder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, took 2 for 38 and scored a vital 39 as Mumbai scraped to a win over Hyderabad in their Group C match in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Tanmay Agarwal’s 64 (74 balls, 9x4s, 1x6s) and Aravelly Avinash’s 52 (47 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s) were not enough as Hyderabad were bowled out for just 169 in 38.1 overs. In reply, Kotian’s 39 and Shreyas Iyer’s quickfire 20-ball 44 (4x4s, 3x6s) were crucial as Mumbai got over the line, scoring 175 for seven in 25.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s whirlwind 148 not out powered Maharashtra to a nine-wicket win over Services, while all-round show from Utkarsh Singh and a fine 134 from Ishan Kishan highlighted Jharkhand’s eight wicket win against Manipur. Gaikwad struck 11 sixes and 16 fours during his 74-ball knock as Maharashtra scored 205 for one in reply to Services’ 204 all-out in 48 overs.

For Maharashtra, Pradeep Dhade (3-38) and Satyajeet Bachhav (3-36) were the pick among the bowlers in their Group ‘B’ contest at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy. In Jaipur, India wicketkeeper-batter Kishan blasted a 78-ball 134 with 16 fours and six sixes, while Utkarsh produced an all-round effort, returning 6-1-21-2 in the first innings and scoring 68 off 64 balls.

