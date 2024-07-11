Indian cricketing fraternity hails coach Gambhir’s appointment

The BCCI had approached him after he won the IPL title for KKR after 10 years, returning as mentor this season

Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as the next head coach was hailed by the Indian cricket fraternity, which has no doubts whatsoever that he would make the country “proud”. Less than two weeks after Rahul Dravid’s tenure ended on a high, winning the T20 World Cup, India’s first global title after 11 years, Gambhir was appointed as the head coach on expected lines.

The BCCI had approached him after he won the IPL title for KKR after 10 years, returning as mentor this season. Gambhir was also the two-time IPL winning skipper for KKR in 2012 and 2014. The announcement was merely a formality after National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman expressed his unwillingness to take the hot seat. Gambhir’s era will begin with a white-ball series in Sri Lanka. India will play three ODIS and as many T20Is beginning on July 27.

“Few have seen the road from playing for India to coaching India. Yours has been a journey that I’ve had the privilege of seeing up close - all the hard yards that you’ve had to cross. So well deserved Gambhir. Make us proud, once again,” former India pacer RP Singh posted on X. WV Raman, who was also in the fray for the job, also congratulated Gambhir. “Congrats Gambhir and all the very best to you,” posted Raman.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja wrote: “Welcome to the new era of Indian Cricket. Gautam Gambhir is now the new head coach of Team India. Many Congratulations, Team India will reach new heights under GG.” “Many congratulations Gambhir as you dive into this new role. Wishing you lots of success. Go well,” posted ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote: “I am sure that your experience, energy, passion, aggression and talent will steer the team on the path of excellence. My best wishes to you. Good luck buddy,” wrote Harbhajan.

Anil Kumble commented: “Congratulations Gautam Gambhir. Wishing you the best!” Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa, who was his opening partner in their 2014 IPL title-winning campaign, also chipped in with a congratulatory message. “Congratulations bro!! Can’t wait to see the men’s team flourish under your able guidance. Wishing you the best for the new role. Lots of love!!” Uthappa posted on X. Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes Gauti bhai!”

Gauti’s support staff yet to be decided

There’s a lot of interest surrounding who will be Gambhir’s support staff. Abhishek Nayar, the head of KKR’s academy, has been one of the key back-room strategists for the IPL franchise. He’s also current captain Rohit Sharma’s good friends and looks set to be one of the assistant coaches. One BCCI office-bearer is believed to have floated the names of L Balaji and Zaheer Khan as prospective candidates for the bowling coach’s job. As far as the fielding coach’s role is concerned, Jonty Rhodes’s name seems to have cropped up again, but past trends show that BCCI has always preferred home-grown talent. For instance, R Sridhar was a core member of Shastri’s team and worked through the ranks in the NCA and India U-19 set-up. Ditto for T Dilip, who worked under Dravid at NCA and also went for India A assignments. Also, Munish Bali, who has been around and knows most youngsters coming through the system, may be picked.

