Indians target perfect finish

Middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues during India’s practice session on the eve of the 3rd ODI v WI in Vadodara yesterday. Pic/BCCI

India would aim to push their boundaries in the batting department when they face a down-and-out West Indies in the third and final Women’s ODI here on Friday. Following another series loss against the mighty Australia, India have been able to dominate the West Indies in home conditions.

What has stood out is their ability to put scores in excess of 300 consistently in the series, something they must do against the likes of Australia to get themselves out of the doldrums.

Pratika Rawal, who has been opening the innings alongside Smriti Mandhana, did not set the stage on fire in her maiden international appearance, but improved her play considerably in the second ODI. The Delhi-based cricketer was able to clear the ropes once, which is expected considering she has replaced Shafali Verma.

Harleen seeks momentum

Harleen Deol has been around for a long time, but it was only in the previous game that she was able to record her maiden ODI hundred. She stuck at a 100 plus strike-rate batting at No. 3 and she would like to carry the momentum in the final game of the series.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has looked good since regaining full fitness, but is yet to get a big knock. With series in the bag, the skipper will have another reason to play freely and get a substantial knock under her belt.

On the bowling front, Renuka Thakur has once gain led the pace attack well with the young Titas Sadhu also chipping in with the wickets. Leg-spinner Priya Mishra has impressed in her fledgling career and would be eying another productive outing.

Hosts may try fringe players

With the game being a dead rubber, India can also afford to test a few fringe players including Tanuja Kanwar and Tejal Hasanbis. West Indies will need to pull something out of the bag to upset India. Having conceded 300-plus run in both the games, the Hayley Matthews-led side needs to improve on all fronts. Matthews is the lone West Indies batter who has made an impact. That will need to change on Friday.

