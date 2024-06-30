India’s Sneh Rana: 'My plan was to do channel bowling and use stock balls'

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 June,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

But, as the wicket kept deteriorating, we saw more [variable] bounce and turn. There is always a challenge with the wickets, and we are always prepared for it,” Rana added

India's bowler Sneh Rana celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Anneke Bosch during the second day of a one-off women's test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Pic/PTI

India off-spinner Sneh Rana (3-61) depended on channel bowling to get three wickets on the second day of the one-off Test against South Africa but also benefitted from the variable bounce due to considerable deterioration of the Chepauk track.


Also Read: India post record-breaking total, South Africa fight back on Day Two


“My plan is simple—do channel bowling and use more of your stock balls. We saw videos of their [SA] top four-five batters and planned against them,” Rana said. “There was not enough turn initially on this track, and we had to use our fingers and hard grip quite a lot. But, as the wicket kept deteriorating, we saw more [variable] bounce and turn. There is always a challenge with the wickets, and we are always prepared for it,” Rana added.


