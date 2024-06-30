But, as the wicket kept deteriorating, we saw more [variable] bounce and turn. There is always a challenge with the wickets, and we are always prepared for it,” Rana added

India's bowler Sneh Rana celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Anneke Bosch during the second day of a one-off women's test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article India’s Sneh Rana: 'My plan was to do channel bowling and use stock balls' x 00:00

India off-spinner Sneh Rana (3-61) depended on channel bowling to get three wickets on the second day of the one-off Test against South Africa but also benefitted from the variable bounce due to considerable deterioration of the Chepauk track.

“My plan is simple—do channel bowling and use more of your stock balls. We saw videos of their [SA] top four-five batters and planned against them,” Rana said. “There was not enough turn initially on this track, and we had to use our fingers and hard grip quite a lot. But, as the wicket kept deteriorating, we saw more [variable] bounce and turn. There is always a challenge with the wickets, and we are always prepared for it,” Rana added.

