Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of India's second Test against Bangladesh: Report

Injured India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh starting at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, from December 22

Rohit sharma/ File pic

Injured India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh starting at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, from December 22.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit, who has missed the first Test in Chattogram after sustaining a thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh, will no longer be travelling to Dhaka.

With Rohit not traveling to Dhaka, vice-captain KL Rahul will continue to lead India in the second and final Test of the series which India is currently leading by 1-0, after winning the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram by 188 runs.

The report says news of Rohit's unavailability emerged on Monday (December 19) after it was found that the skipper's thumb has not fully healed and is suffering from a little bit of stiffness.

Also read: Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh

"Considering the important assignments ahead for the Indian team, the BCCI, the selection committee and the team management have decided not to risk him at this stage," added the report.

After India's tour of Bangladesh, they will be kickstarting their home season against Sri Lanka, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from January 3, 2023, in Mumbai.

"It is learnt that Rohit, currently in Mumbai, would have managed to bat through the Test but concerns remained over the risk involved while fielding. The medical team and the team management felt that injury could get serious on the field if he gets hurt again on that thumb," further said the report.

Rohit had injured his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh and had to fly back home to Mumbai to see a specialist for treating the injury. With him now not available for the Dhaka Test, India have avoided a major selection headache.

In the Chattogram Test victory, Shubman Gill had scored his maiden Test hundred in the second innings, while Rahul, the stand-in captain and Rohit's deputy, had a quiet game with the bat. If Rohit was available for Dhaka Test, it would have been a huge dilemma for the team management on dropping either Rahul or Gill.

"About Rohit, I think we will get to know in the next day or two. Even I am not even aware of it. The focus was completely on the Test match," Rahul had said in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever