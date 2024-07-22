Breaking News
Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur
Mumbai rains: Flights operations hit as city witnesses heavy downpour
NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, 3 held
Sharad Pawar leader of corruption, says Amit Shah; takes jibe at Uddhav
Be on high alert, CM Shinde tells officials amid heavy rains
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Injured Shreyanka ruled out Tanuja steps in

Injured Shreyanka ruled out, Tanuja steps in

Updated on: 22 July,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  Dambulla
PTI |

Top

Shreyanka will be hoping to regain her fitness at the earliest with the Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled later in October in Bangladesh

Injured Shreyanka ruled out, Tanuja steps in

Shreyanka Patil

Listen to this article
Injured Shreyanka ruled out, Tanuja steps in
x
00:00

Young India spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the remainder of the on-going Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament after fracturing the fourth finger of her left-hand.


Shreyanka, who had sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch during India’s opening match against Pakistan, was replaced by Tanuja Kanwar in the squad, the Asian Cricket Council said in a release. Patil, 21, had played a vital role against Pakistan, bagging two for 14 in her 3.2 overs, which helped India bowl out the opposition for a low score. 


Kanwar, the uncapped 26-year-old left-arm spinner, had played for Gujarat Giants in this year’s Women’s Premier League (WPL), snaring 10 wickets from eight matches at an economy of 7.13.


Also Read: Women's Asia Cup 2024: Team India's schedule, squads, timings and venues

Shreyanka, who has played 12 T20Is and three ODIs for India after making her debut in December 2023, had suffered a hairline fracture on the same hand during the WPL this year.

She had missed a few games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru but claimed 13 wickets–the  highest by any bowler–which included a four-wicket haul in the WPL final.

Shreyanka will be hoping to regain her fitness at the earliest with the Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled later in October in Bangladesh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

t20 asia cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK