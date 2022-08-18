Breaking News
Injuries are part of sport and that part hasn’t been kind to me: KL Rahul

Updated on: 18 August,2022 07:52 AM IST  |  Harare
PTI |

“You might be out for two months, but they haven’t forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in last two-three years.” the Indian captain said on the eve of the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

KL Rahul during a practice session yesterday. Pic/Twitter


Injuries haven’t been kind to KL Rahul but, as he got ready to lead India in one more series, he couldn’t thank the team management enough for remembering his contribution in last two years while he was out for last two months.

“You might be out for two months, but they haven’t forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in last two-three years.” the Indian captain said on the eve of the first ODI against Zimbabwe

Rahul has had his share of injuries and the latest was a surgery after being detected with sports hernia. “Injuries are part of sport and that part hasn’t been too kind to me, but it’s part of the journey, and you got to take the good and the bad,” Rahul added.


He was missing from the national team dressing room for some time after being ruled out before the start of the T20I home series against South Africa in June.

kl rahul team india zimbabwe t20 sports news cricket news

