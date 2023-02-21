Injury rules Josh Hazlewood out of last two Tests

The injury which Hazlewood sustained in Sydney last month, had sidelined him from the first two Tests in India

Josh Hazlewood

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood was on Monday ruled out of the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series against India due to his injury.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Hazlewood is flying home to continue his rehabilitation from an Achilles complaint, cricket.com.au reported.

Australia are yet to decide on whether to send David Warner home after the veteran opener was subbed out of the second Test in Delhi because of concussion.

