Breaking News
Mansukh Mandaviya joins CM Fadnavis in Pune padyatra on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Dhananjay Munde made agriculture dept release funds over non-existent cabinet decisions: Damania
Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM in 2019 but BJP, MVA allies stood in way: Raut
Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam: Cyber fraud gang busted by Mumbai Police
Customs seize drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore at Mumbai airport
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jonty Rhodes fancies Brian Laras golf swing instead of cricket skills

Jonty Rhodes fancies Brian Lara’s golf swing instead of cricket skills

Updated on: 20 February,2025 06:01 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Rhodes stood out from the rest during the peak of everyone’s career for his fielding exploits

Jonty Rhodes fancies Brian Lara’s golf swing instead of cricket skills

Kumar Sangakkara (left), Eoin Morgan, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Jonty Rhodes and Shane Watson (right) with the International Masters League Trophy at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Jonty Rhodes fancies Brian Lara’s golf swing instead of cricket skills
x
00:00

South Africa’s electric fielder of the 1990s, Jonty Rhodes, stood out from the other five master cricketers on the dais in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Rhodes stood out from the rest during the peak of everyone’s career for his fielding exploits. On Wednesday, he spoke differently from Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka, Eoin Morgan of England, West Indies’ Brian Lara, Australian Shane Watson and India’s own Sachin Tendulkar.


At the unveiling of the International Masters League trophy featuring these six nations to be played from February 22 to March 16 in three centres – DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur – each of them was asked what qualities they’d like to borrow from the others.


Sanga hails Brian, Sachin 


While Sangakkara pointed to Lara and Tendulkar, and said, “the way they could bat, if I could get 10 to 12 per cent, I’d have done pretty well,” Morgan chose, “Sachin’s on-drive and Brian’s pull on one leg”. Lara preferred “Sangakkara’s wicketkeeping” and Watson chose Tendulkar’s and Lara’s ability to play spin and Rhodes’ “agility in the field; that was not my strength either.”

Rhodes, who has in recent times settled down in Goa, left aside the cricketing skills of the other five, each captain of their respective countries in the IML, and opted to borrow “Brian’s golf swing.” Rhodes said: “It’s just as easy as the backward point cut with the high back lift that I was trying to avoid. Nothing cricket I want to borrow from them, these guys are way ahead of me. Brian’s golf swing really excites me.”

Tendulkar pleases all

Tendulkar chose not to disappoint anyone and praised everyone’s achievements but had a special mention for Rhodes, “the best fielder I have played against.” Before the six legends took their seats on the dais, a minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect for the departed former Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain Milind Rege.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kumar sangakkara Eoin Morgan brian lara sachin tendulkar jonty rhodes shane watson dy patil stadium sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK