Rhodes stood out from the rest during the peak of everyone’s career for his fielding exploits

Kumar Sangakkara (left), Eoin Morgan, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Jonty Rhodes and Shane Watson (right) with the International Masters League Trophy at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Jonty Rhodes fancies Brian Lara’s golf swing instead of cricket skills x 00:00

South Africa’s electric fielder of the 1990s, Jonty Rhodes, stood out from the other five master cricketers on the dais in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Rhodes stood out from the rest during the peak of everyone’s career for his fielding exploits. On Wednesday, he spoke differently from Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka, Eoin Morgan of England, West Indies’ Brian Lara, Australian Shane Watson and India’s own Sachin Tendulkar.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the unveiling of the International Masters League trophy featuring these six nations to be played from February 22 to March 16 in three centres – DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur – each of them was asked what qualities they’d like to borrow from the others.

Sanga hails Brian, Sachin

While Sangakkara pointed to Lara and Tendulkar, and said, “the way they could bat, if I could get 10 to 12 per cent, I’d have done pretty well,” Morgan chose, “Sachin’s on-drive and Brian’s pull on one leg”. Lara preferred “Sangakkara’s wicketkeeping” and Watson chose Tendulkar’s and Lara’s ability to play spin and Rhodes’ “agility in the field; that was not my strength either.”

Rhodes, who has in recent times settled down in Goa, left aside the cricketing skills of the other five, each captain of their respective countries in the IML, and opted to borrow “Brian’s golf swing.” Rhodes said: “It’s just as easy as the backward point cut with the high back lift that I was trying to avoid. Nothing cricket I want to borrow from them, these guys are way ahead of me. Brian’s golf swing really excites me.”

Tendulkar pleases all

Tendulkar chose not to disappoint anyone and praised everyone’s achievements but had a special mention for Rhodes, “the best fielder I have played against.” Before the six legends took their seats on the dais, a minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect for the departed former Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain Milind Rege.