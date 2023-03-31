IPL 2023 a wonderful opportunity for Bharat to stake claim in India squad: Prasad

Former chief selector MSK Prasad reckons IPL-16 is a wonderful opportunity for the Test wicketkeeper to showcase his talent in white-ball cricket

India stumper KS Bharat

Former national selection committee chairman MSK Prasad says IPL-16 is a “wonderful opportunity” for wicketkeeper KS Bharat to showcase his talent in white-ball cricket and stake a claim for India selection.

“Bharat is a Test cricketer and now he has an opportunity to showcase his talent in white-ball cricket. So, it [IPL]is a wonderful opportunity for him to do that,” Prasad said of the Andhra stumper, who made his Test debut in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Perfect platform to shine

Prasad, a former India player, said: “He [Bharat] is in a good franchise like Gujarat Titans, so, it’s a good opportunity for him to showcase his talent as a white-ball cricketer, too.”

MSK Prasad

Noting that Bharat has performed reasonably well in domestic cricket [white-ball], Prasad said it was a chance for him to deliver again.

“It is in his hands. He has done reasonably well in domestic cricket. Then, in a few opportunities that he got for RCB, he did well. So, this is a wonderful opportunity for him to again deliver in white-ball cricket and put himself in a strong position,” he added.

Bharat was drafted into the Test XI after the flamboyant Rishabh Pant was injured in a horrific road mishap last year.

Also Read: IPL beckons for the Northeast as Guwahati is set to debut as host for two games

Speaking about this year’s IPL, beginning on Friday, Prasad said defending champions Gujarat Titans will be expected to do well, but they are in for a tough challenge. He also expects the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to bounce back strongly after a poor run in the 2022.

“Gujarat because it is a young side, it has got a very good balance and it is led by a good captain also. CSK will come back very strong this time. Why, because they have had one of the worst seasons last year.

‘CSK will bounce back’

They will come back strong and you never know, there are a lot of rumours that this could be Mahi’s [Dhoni’s] last year or something like that.

“So they will come with two times more vigour and more energy, to give a fitting tribute to what MS has done in the IPL and for CSK.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever