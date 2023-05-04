Rain had been threatening to fall all afternoon and it finally arrived when the LSG innings was in the final over, with Ayush Badoni, the lone warrior for the home team, unbeaten on 59

LSG’s Ayush Badoni during his unbeaten 59 against CSK in Lucknow yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2023: Badoni’s 59* in vain as rain plays spoilsport in LSG v CSK tie x 00:00

It was a sea of yellow at the Ekana stadium here, the home ground of Lucknow Super Giants. There were hardly a few blue LSG jerseys on view. Wearing Chennai Super Kings’ yellow, especially bearing No 7, was the local fans’ tribute to MS Dhoni who was playing first ever game in Lucknow and probably his last too, though MSD has been non-committal about his retirement from the IPL.

When he was asked at the toss if he was enjoying his swansong season, he shot back by telling commentator Danny Morrison: “You’ve decided that it’s my last season.” Nonetheless, wherever CSK play their away games this season, the fans have been wearing yellow jerseys and Lucknow on Wednesday was no exception.

The fans had come to see a good contest, and also have one final chance to see Dhoni bat. But inclement weather put paid to their hopes. All that the fans got to see was the poor batting display by the listless LSG batters, who after being inserted, managed just 125 for 7 in 19.2 overs.

Rain fear persisted

Rain had been threatening to fall all afternoon and it finally arrived when the LSG innings was in the final over, with Ayush Badoni, the lone warrior for the home team, unbeaten on 59.

The crowds waited patiently for the match to resume, but a persistent drizzle led the umpires to call off the match at 7 pm when even the minimum five overs of the CSK reply were not possible. While CSK would have been disappointed for not getting the opportunity to bag full points, the home team would be happy with a point from the match in which they were on the back foot right through. They were without their injured skipper KL Rahul and despite opting to play on the red soil pitch, their batting fortunes did not change.

Despite the absence of Rahul, the Lucknow think-tank did not think it worthwhile to finally include the experienced batter Quinton de Kock and paid the price. LSG lost wickets early and by the halfway stage were 44 for five and at that time, it seemed Lucknow will not even cross the 100-mark. Luckily for them, Badoni, who has been in good touch, played an excellent hand under pressure and garnered 59 runs for just 33 deliveries, hitting all the four sixes seen during the match.

Lucknow middle-order fails

On the sluggish pitch, the overseas batters Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis could not produce a big one. The trio were in their element on the placid Mohali pitch last week when LSG had posted a total in excess of 250. But here, they were like rabbits caught in the headlights, not knowing how to negotiate the tight CSK bowling on a turning track. Stoinis at least can feel he fell to a brilliant delivery from Ravindra Jadeja that spun from leg to knock off the off-stump. But the rest just fell playing reckless strokes.

Also Read: Rain plays spoilsport as LSG, CSK forced to split points

CSK can take some positives from the match, the biggest being the return of injured pace bowler Deepak Chahar, who bowled three tight overs in the Powerplay, but was hammered for 20 runs in his fourth at the death. The good thing for both LSG and CSK after getting a point apiece is that they are still in the second and third spots respectively with 11 points each and have a good chance of making it to the Playoffs.