IPL 2023: Stoinis, Mayers power LSG to mammoth 257-5 v PBKS

LSG’s Marcus Stoinis celebrates his half-century against PBKS in Mohali yesterday. Pic/AFP; Kyle Mayers

Records fell like nine pins as Lucknow Super Giants posted a massive 256-5 after being asked to bat by Punjab Kings on a placid PCA stadium pitch here on

Friday night.

At the time of going to press, PBKS were 70-2 after seven overs.

LSG’s total is the second highest in IPL history, the highest being Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 263-5 against Pune Warriors in 2013. LSG’s captain KL Rahul got a reprieve off the first ball of the match. IPL debutant pace bowler Gurnoor Singh missed out when Atharv Taide dropped a hard chance at point. Luckily for Punjab, Rahul’s dropped catch did not prove costly as the other LSG batsmen more than made up for their skipper’s cheap dismissal with a flurry of fours and sixes.



It was the dashing Barbadian left-handed opener Kyle Mayers who set the pace by reaching his half-century in just 20 deliveries. The way he was carting the home bowlers, it seemed he would produce a big one. But he was flummoxed by a slower one from Kagiso Rabada and holed out at mid-on for 54.

The LSG think-tank sent Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran ahead of Deepak Hooda and that paid dividends. Stoinis was at his fluent best as he first dealt with pace bowlers and when spin was introduced, he was equally severe on it. He got to his fifty in 30 balls and went on to score 72 off 40 balls. Thereafter, Nicholas Pooran joined the fun and smashed 45 off just 19 balls.

It’s not for nothing that critics are rating Ayush Badoni very highly and it was he who provided ample support to both Mayers and Stoinis. He was impressive in making 43 off 24 balls and deservedly shared glory with the reputed LSG batsmen.

