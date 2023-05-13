Once the top-order caves in, they lack the wherewithal to finish a chase, something which was on display against Chennai Super Kings, the other day.

Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner

Listen to this article IPL 2023: Bottom-placed DC take on inconsistent PBKS at home x 00:00

All but out of play-off reckoning, Delhi Capitals will expect a more purposeful approach from its Indian batting unit as it plays for pride against Punjab Kings in a 12th round IPL match, here on Saturday. With four wins in 11 games, DC are staring at an unceremonious exit as winning the next three matches will only take them to 14 points, which might not be enough to earn them a place in the top four, leaving their fate in the hands of other teams.

The specialist Indian batters have hardly contributed and it has all been about either skipper David Warner, ’keeper-batter Phil Salt or all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who have given the team some momentum with the willow. Once the top-order caves in, they lack the wherewithal to finish a chase, something which was on display against Chennai Super Kings, the other day.

Salt sizzled with two whirlwind innings but was dismissed cheaply in three matches, including two ducks. Marsh exploded once against Sunrisers Hyderabad with the bat but couldn’t do much in the rest. The bowlers have fared better with spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bowling a good line, while pacers Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed getting wickets most times.

Punjab Kings, with 10 points from 11 games, too are looking at a must-win game, following back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. PBKS have blown hot and cold this season. In the last two matches, their bowlers have failed to defend totals as MI and KKR out-batted them.

Shikhar Dhawan remains their best batter and has done the job at the top but the same can’t be said about his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh. In the bowling attack, Arshdeep Singh has been their key bowler but he along with Nathan Ellis and Sam Curran have leaked runs off late.

Also Read: Too many dot balls in middle overs cost us dearly against CSK: DC coach Ricky Ponting

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

usechatgpt init success