Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma likely to lose central contracts

Updated on: 13 December,2022 09:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

The meeting, which has 12 items on the agenda, will be held via video conference.

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP


The BCCI is likely to remove out-of-favour Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma from its annual central contracts while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav may get promotion when the list for the 2022-23 season is finalised during the Board’s Apex Council meeting on December 21.


Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane: I am not trying to run away or hide



Hardik Pandya, who is being seen as future T20 captain, is likely to get a promotion to Group B from C. The meeting, which has 12 items on the agenda, will be held via video conference.


