Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma likely to lose central contracts

The meeting, which has 12 items on the agenda, will be held via video conference.

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP

The BCCI is likely to remove out-of-favour Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma from its annual central contracts while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav may get promotion when the list for the 2022-23 season is finalised during the Board’s Apex Council meeting on December 21.

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane: I am not trying to run away or hide

Hardik Pandya, who is being seen as future T20 captain, is likely to get a promotion to Group B from C. The meeting, which has 12 items on the agenda, will be held via video conference.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever