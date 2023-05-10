IPL 2023: CSK opt to bat against DC

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Pic:AFP)

Ambati Rayudu came into the playing XI for CSK in place of Shivam Dube.

DC, on the other hand, have brought in Lalit Yadav in place of Manish Pandey.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

