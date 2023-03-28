IPL 2023: DC's SWOT Analysis - Strengths, Weakness & Match-winners Of The Squad

Rishabh Pant's absence considerably reduces Delhi Capitals' chances in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League as the fear factor associated with the franchise won't be there this time round

Delhi Capitals (Pic: AFP)

Rishabh Pant's absence considerably reduces Delhi Capitals' chances in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League as the fear factor associated with the franchise won't be there this time round. What could affect Delhi even more is the lack of quality Indian pacers in the team.

While Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav's form will boost DC's morale to an extent, not being able to find an ideal Indian replacement for Pant will certainly give the think tank sleepless nights. One thing that could turn out to be a disadvantage for Delhi Capitals is the 'Impact Player' rule as some of their veterans are not up to scratch in terms of being an X-factor either with bat or ball.

Strengths

The presence of three overseas players with ability to win games single-handedly is Delhi's biggest plus point. Mitchell Marsh could be the enforcer in the powerplay and his power-hitting in top three is something that DC will bank upon. David Warner, on the other hand, has rarely had a bad season save one where he fell foul with the Hyderabad management. Anrich Nortje also can be very scary with his pace, he will be dangerous on most days, although there is a likelihood that the batters would use his pace to good effect on smaller grounds.

Weaknesses

Batting is no trouble, the problem in Pant's absence is the lack of an Indian second wicketkeeper, something the recruiters perhaps failed to factor in during the Mega Auction, as no one could have envisaged a horrific accident for the world's numero uno keeper-batter.

Phill Salt could come in handy here, but paying an overseas keeper means that DC will not be able to use a specialist foreign bowler in the playing XI while fielding. Hence it is imperative that keepers like Barinder Vivek Singh or Luvnith Sisiodia do well in trials and give them an option to play a foreign bowler like Mustafizur Rahaman, who is brilliant at the death.

Match-winners

Prithvi Shaw could be up for a litmus test as he has the chance to get rid of all the negative perceptions that have followed him since he found stardom as an India U-19 captain five summers back. His contemporary Shubman Gill has become a star in the senior team set-up and Shaw, who is supremely talented, would love to make the best use of it. Ponting feels that his ward is working hard enough and he could see a spark in him like never before. This could be a season of redemption for Shaw.

