Kolkata Knight Riders batter Jason Roy plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

IPL 2023: Jason Roy fined for Code of Conduct breach during KKR vs RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy was on Wednesday fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The English opener, who fired in a 29-ball 56 to propel KKR to 200/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore has admitted to the breach.

"Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct," IPL Media stated.

The incident happened during KKR's 21-run win over RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding, it added.

