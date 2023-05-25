IPL 2023: Kohli gems for Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals’s Mumbai batsman tells mid-day that India’s batting icon advised him to show the same high level of commitment every day

Virat Kohli; (right) Rajasthan Royals’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates scoring a century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium last month. Pic/AFP

Mumbai boy Yashasvi Jaiswal, who emerged Rajasthan Royals’s (RR) top-scorer with 625 runs, said that he is ready for bigger challenges ahead.

Opener Jaiswal, 21, meanwhile thanked batting great Virat Kohli for helping him understand the game better and highlight the importance of showing the same amount of commitment every day.

“He [Kohli] said a lot of things to me. Like, every day and every small session is important. Every day is like a commitment and I need to keep doing the same thing and understand the game,” Jaiswal told mid-day from Jaipur on Wednesday.

Fourth highest run getter

The left-hander is the fourth top-run getter in IPL-16 after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (730 runs), Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill (722) and RCB’s Kohli (639).

Last year’s finalists, RR, missed the Playoffs cut this year.

Speaking about his preparation before and during the IPL, Jaiswal credited everyone who helped him including former Mumbai opener Zubin Bharucha, an integral part of the franchise which won the inaugural IPL in 2008.

“Zubin sir helped me a lot. I would say all the senior players in the Indian team too—Virat bhaiya and others. I worked really hard with Zubin sir at my practice sessions,” Jaiswal remarked.

When asked if he is prepared for bigger challenges as his name is doing rounds for India’s next series against Bangladesh, Jaiswal said: “I don’t have any idea about this [selection for the Bangladesh series], but my preparations are on. I always prepare myself and make sure I am ready to face any kind of challenge.”

High praise from Bhajji

Even former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckoned Jaiswal is an India prospect. “I pray to God that this should happen. I just need to focus on my game and do what I enjoy. I am really thankful to everyone who gives me advice especially the legendary players and of course Bhajji bhai,” he said.

Jaiswal singled out his innings of 124 off just 62 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 30 as special. “It was so emotional because when I played at Azad Maidan, I used to see the lights [of Wankhede Stadium] and wanted to play there. I felt blessed, grateful and proud of myself. I enjoyed it. Every game was important and I was so excited to go out there and enjoy the crowd, the moment and the game,” Jaiswal signed off.

