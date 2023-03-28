IPL 2023: Nitish Rana to lead KKR in place of injured Iyer

In fact, KKR’s statement was an indicator that Iyer’s chances of an early return to play looks improbable at the moment

Nitish Rana. Pic/AFP

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday named left-handed batter Nitish Rana as the team’s new skipper for the upcoming season of the IPL. Rana will replace Shreyas Iyer , who is likely to undergo back surgery and is in danger of missing the entire season.

