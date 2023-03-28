IPL 2023: Nitish Rana to lead KKR in place of injured Iyer

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:24 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Nitish Rana. Pic/AFP


Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday named left-handed batter Nitish Rana as the team’s new skipper for the upcoming season of the IPL. Rana will replace Shreyas Iyer , who is likely to undergo back surgery and is in danger of missing the entire season.


 In fact, KKR’s statement was an indicator that Iyer’s chances of an early return to play looks improbable at the moment. 



Also read: Shreyas Iyer suffers lower back pain again, doubtful for ODIs


