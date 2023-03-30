IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming: How to watch live on TV and online?

The wait of billions of cricket-crazy fans is all set to be over with the onset of Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 31 that will see defending champions Gujarat Titans battle it out against heavyweights Chennai Super Kings

Shahrukh Khan setting the stage on fire during IPL 2022 opening ceremony (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

The wait of billions of cricket-crazy fans is all set to be over with the onset of Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 31 that will see defending champions Gujarat Titans battle it out against heavyweights Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The 16th edition of IPL is scheduled to get underway in Ahmedabad with a grand opening ceremony.

The cricketing quotient aside, fans will be treated to an eye-catching array of Bollywood celebrities at the grand opening ceremony. The event promises to be a breathtaking visual extravaganza which will showcase top Bollywood celebrities, including Rashmika Mandana, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arijit Singh.

Get ready to rock & roll! 🎶



To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️



🗓️ 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/K5nOHA2NJh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

As always, all teams will play each other twice in the league stage. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams will play each other in the first playoff match, the winner would qualify for the final while the loser would get another opportunity to reach the summit clash. They would play the winner of the Eliminator, which will be played between the third and fourth teams in the points table, to seal their ticket to the final.

Matches will be held at twelve venues across the country – Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mohali, Lucknow, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad. Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will host seven matches each during the league stage, with Mohali and Jaipur playing hosts to five games each. Guwahati and Dharamshala will host two games each.

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony live streaming details - All you need to know

The opening ceremony is expected to begin at 6:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also stream the ceremony online via JioCinema.

Where will the IPL 2023 opening ceremony take place?



The opening ceremony for IPL 2023 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the IPL 2023 opening ceremony take place?



The opening ceremony for IPL 2023 will take place on Friday, March 31.

When is the IPL 2023 opening ceremony scheduled to kick off?



The opening ceremony for IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

What time will IPL 2023 opening ceremony be held?



The opening ceremony for IPL 2023 will take place before the CSK vs GT tournament opener.