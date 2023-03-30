Breaking News
Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives
Grant Road triple murder: ‘He now knows he may hang and wants to meet family’
Mumbai: WR leaves CR far behind in 15-car race
Mumbai: BMC gets hospitals to keep COVID beds ready
Passenger loses over Rs 8 lakh from checked-in bag at Mumbai airport
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming How to watch live on TV and online

IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming: How to watch live on TV and online?

Updated on: 30 March,2023 02:14 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The wait of billions of cricket-crazy fans is all set to be over with the onset of Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 31 that will see defending champions Gujarat Titans battle it out against heavyweights Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming: How to watch live on TV and online?

Shahrukh Khan setting the stage on fire during IPL 2022 opening ceremony (Pic Courtesy: AFP)


The wait of billions of cricket-crazy fans is all set to be over with the onset of Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 31 that will see defending champions Gujarat Titans battle it out against heavyweights Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The 16th edition of IPL is scheduled to get underway in Ahmedabad with a grand opening ceremony. 


The cricketing quotient aside, fans will be treated to an eye-catching array of Bollywood celebrities at the grand opening ceremony. The event promises to be a breathtaking visual extravaganza which will showcase top Bollywood celebrities, including Rashmika Mandana, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arijit Singh. 




As always, all teams will play each other twice in the league stage. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams will play each other in the first playoff match, the winner would qualify for the final while the loser would get another opportunity to reach the summit clash. They would play the winner of the Eliminator, which will be played between the third and fourth teams in the points table, to seal their ticket to the final. 

Also Read: Why does TATA IPL 2023 have every reason to be a massive hit among cricket fans?

Matches will be held at twelve venues across the country – Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mohali, Lucknow, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad. Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata will host seven matches each during the league stage, with Mohali and Jaipur playing hosts to five games each. Guwahati and Dharamshala will host two games each.

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony live streaming details - All you need to know

The opening ceremony is expected to begin at 6:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also stream the ceremony online via JioCinema.

Where will the IPL 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony for IPL 2023 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the IPL 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony for IPL 2023 will take place on Friday, March 31.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Check winners, runners-up, and standout performers of all seasons

When is the IPL 2023 opening ceremony scheduled to kick off?

The opening ceremony for IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

What time will IPL 2023 opening ceremony be held?

The opening ceremony for IPL 2023 will take place before the CSK vs GT tournament opener.

IPL 2023 IPL indian premier league cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK