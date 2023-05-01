The hosts would love to have a pitch akin to the one they encountered in Mohali on Friday on which they registered a massive 257. The low and slow surfaces at the Ekana Stadium have been a challenge for the batsmen

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

Listen to this article IPL 2023: Patchy LSG take on top-heavy RCB at home x 00:00

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Lucknow Super Giants. From the low of failing to chase down a lowly 135 at home, they went on to record the second-highest total in the IPL history at Mohali. Now they are back on home turf where they will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday night. There is no way of knowing what type of pitch the teams will encounter, especially since as it has been raining and more showers are forecast for Monday.

The hosts would love to have a pitch akin to the one they encountered in Mohali on Friday on which they registered a massive 257. The low and slow surfaces at the Ekana Stadium have been a challenge for the batsmen.

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul conceded that it will be a challenge to play at home, especially after doing so well in Mohali. “Obviously, when we come back and play at home, the wickets are different and challenging. We have to adapt to conditions, be watchful and not lose wickets in a heap. That can put us back rightaway,” he said.

Lucknow cricket enthusiasts are not only looking at their team to produce fireworks but also are agog with excitement at the prospect of seeing Virat Kohli in action. He will be more sought after than any other player and if he can produce a special knock, it will be a memorable experience for those present at the stadium.

It is the second time the teams will be facing each other this season. In the game at Bangalore, Lucknow chased down a huge 213-run target off the final ball of the match. Nicholas Pooran was in a savage mood at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as he struck the fastest fifty of the season. His incredible 19-ball 62 came and Stoinis’s 30-ball 65 blitz helped Lucknow to notch up a thrilling win. Bangalore, would thus be eager to give it back to Lucknow at the latter’s home.

Lucknow with 10 points from eight matches are better placed in the standings than Bangalore, who have eight points from eight games. Thus, as the league enters the business end, it is imperative for the teams to collect as many wins as possible, so as to avoid being left in the lurch, since there is a tight race for the four slots in the Playoffs.

Also Read: IPL 2023 Points Table: Clinical Titans clinch top spot, Hyderabad promoted to 8th