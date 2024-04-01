IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma completes 1,000 runs in league's history

During the IPL 2024 match against GT, Abhishek scored 29 runs off 20 deliveries smashing 2 fours and 2 sixes. He batted with a strike rate of 145.00. So far, the all-rounder has scored 1,017 runs in 50 IPL matches at an average of 24.21. He also has five half-centuries with a highest score of 75 runs

Abhishek Sharma (Pic: Instagram/sunrisershyd)

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma on Sunday completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League's history. He achieved the milestone during the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans. in Ahmedabad.

During the IPL 2024 match against GT, Abhishek scored 29 runs off 20 deliveries smashing 2 fours and 2 sixes. He batted with a strike rate of 145.00.

So far, the all-rounder has scored 1,017 runs in 50 IPL matches at an average of 24.21. He also has five half-centuries with a highest score of 75 runs.

Abhishek Sharma represented Delhi Capitals in the 2018 season in which he scored 63 runs.

In 47 matches for SRH, Abhishek has scored 954 runs at an average of 23.26 and a strike rate of 140.5, with five half-centuries. His best score is 75. His best IPL season was back in 2022, scoring 426 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.43 and a strike rate of over 133, including two fifties.

In the ongoing IPL 2024 season, the left-hander is the seventh-highest run-getter. In three matches, he has registered 124 runs under his belt at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 200.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's all-time highest run-getter is Australian legend David Warner, having scored 4,014 runs in 95 matches at an average of 49.55 and a strike rate of over 142.59. He smashed two centuries and 40 fifties for the team, with the best score of 126.

The highest run-scorer in the IPL of all time is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who has scored 7,444 runs in 240 matches and 232 innings at an average of 37.78 and a strike rate of 130.27. He has scored seven centuries and 52 fifties in his IPL career, with the best score of 113.

Coming to the IPL 2024 match, SRH opted to bat first after winning the toss. However, none of the batters could post a big score. Abhishek Sharma (29 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Abdul Samad (29 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) were the top run-scorers for the side as they posted 162/8 in their 20 overs.

Mohit Sharma (3/25) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav and Noor Ahmed also got a wicket each.

In the run chase, GT lost openers Wriddhiman Saha (25 in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) and skipper Shubman Gill (36 in 28 balls, with two fours and a six). However, knocks from Sai Sudarshan (45 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Miller (44* in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), guided GT to a seven-wicket win with five balls left.

Mohit was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell.

GT is in the fourth spot in the points tally, with two wins and a loss, giving them a total of four points. SRH is in the fifth spot, with a win and two losses, giving them a total of two points

(With ANI Inputs)

