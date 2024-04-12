Breaking News
IPL 2024 | Badoni's fifty propels LSG to 167 despite Kuldeep's ball show

Updated on: 13 April,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Santosh Suri |

Top

After the trio’s departure, the home batters were struggling for runs till Ayush Badoni played a blinder of an innings to help the home team post a respectable 167-7 in their 20 overs

LSG’s Ayush Badoni during his 55 not out against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow yesterday. PIC/PTI

The return of Kuldeep Yadav after missing three matches due to injury proved a big boon for bottom-placed Delhi Capitals. At the time of going to press, DC were 73-2 in nine overs. The unorthodox left-arm spinner picked up crucial wickets of in-form KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran to destabilise the Lucknow Super Giants’s (LSG) batting at the start. After the trio’s departure, the home batters were struggling for runs till Ayush Badoni played a blinder of an innings to help the home team post a respectable 167-7 in their 20 overs.


Also Read: Ishan Kishan 2.0


Badoni’s superb unbeaten 55 off 35 balls came at the right time for him as well as his team, as he had failed to get to double-figure scores in his previous four innings. His 73-run unconquered partnership for the eighth wicket in just 42 balls with Arshad Khan (20 not out off 16 balls), not only helped LSG put up a fighting total after being 97-7 at the end of the 13th over, but it turned out to be the highest eighth wicket stand in IPL history.


LSG surprisingly chose a black clay pitch after having done well on red soil wickets in their two earlier home games which they won convincingly. The decision to opt for a sluggish pitch stemmed from their two top fast bowlers Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan being injured, relying on their spinners to tame the Capitals. 

After LSG opted to bat, the way Quinton de Kock and Rahul began the innings, it seemed they were set for a big partnership. But two quick wickets by Khaleel Ahmed to get rid of De Kock and Devdutt Padikkal put the home team on the back foot. Then came a brilliant spell by Kuldeep when he got rid of  Rahul, Stoinis and Pooran in quick succession and soon it was 97-7.

Brief scores
LSG 167-7 in 20 overs (A Badoni 55*, KL Rahul 39; K Yadav 3-20, K Ahmed 2-41) v DC (scores incomplete) 

IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants delhi capitals kl rahul sports news cricket news
