The 26th fixture of IPL 2024 will be played between LSG and DC at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Delhi Capitals have been struggling in the IPL 2024. So far the side has registered just one win out of five games. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi will eagerly eye a win against LSG, today

Ricky Ponting

IPL 2024: Head coach Ricky Ponting hopes for Kuldeep, Mukesh's return vs LSG

Delhi Capitals' premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mukesh Kumar are "training strongly" and may be available for their away match against Lucknow Super Giants, said head coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mukesh Kumar are sweating it out in the nets and may be available for their IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants.

The 26th fixture of IPL 2024 will be played between LSG and DC at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Due to suffering from a groin niggle, Kuldeep missed a few of the DC's previous matches. Whereas, Mukesh Kumar suffered a hamstring injury during the CSK match. The pacer also missed the previous two matches.

"We're hoping that they'll both be available," the two-time World Cup-winning Australian skipper said on the eve of the game against LSG.

"Both those guys are obviously first picked in our starting time, so the last couple of games we sort of haven't been able to take the part with our full-strength team."

"But they both trained strongly yesterday. Hopefully, we'll keep our fingers crossed and hopefully both those guys are fit for us," he added.

Delhi Capitals have been struggling in the IPL 2024. So far the side has registered just one win out of five games. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi will eagerly eye a win against LSG, today.



"Our best cricket has been really good, but three or four overs in almost every game has been the difference for us. We've conceded too many runs late in a couple of our bowling innings, and when we've had crucial run chases, we haven't been able to quite nail them."

Speaking about preparations for the upcoming match, Ponting said, "We know that we have to start playing our best cricket quickly.

"Our overall approach to the game hasn't changed. We know the things we have to pay attention to, we know the strengths and the weaknesses of the opposition team."

(With PTI Inputs)