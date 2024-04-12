A stunning batting display from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar and a fifer from Jasprit Bumrah helped the hosts to secure a seven-wicket win against RCB in the 25th fixture of the IPL 2024. Suryakumar added that he just tries to play the shot on the merit of the ball and practices these shots during the net sessions

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah in action during the IPL 2024 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Suryakumar opens up on facing Bumrah in net sessions x 00:00

Following the victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians key batsman Suryakumar Yadav expressed how it feels to face lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the nets.

A stunning batting display from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar and a fifer from Jasprit Bumrah helped the hosts to secure a seven-wicket win against RCB in the 25th fixture of the IPL 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav mentioned that openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma did the job for the team and after 10 overs, the team was only thinking of finishing the game as soon as possible to improve their net run rate.

Also Read: This month, that year: A journey through time

"It's always good to be back at Wankhede, when the tournament started I was mentally here only, although physically in Bangalore (recovering from the injury), it felt like I never left. When you are chasing 200, it is important to know the dew factor and take your chances, both Rohit and Ishan did the job for us at the 10th over mark and we only knew that we had to finish early for that net run rate thing," Suryakumar said in the post-match interview.

Suryakumar added that he just tries to play the shot on the merit of the ball and practices these shots during the net sessions.

"I just try to play to the field and practice these shots and it is just muscle memory and I go out there and enjoy myself. The slice over point is the one that I enjoyed the most. The management told him (Ishan Kishan) to go out and enjoy, he has worked really hard on his batting and is just enjoying the fruits now. It's been almost 2-3 years since I batted against him (Bumrah) in the nets, because he either breaks my bat or breaks my foot," the right-hand batter added.

Coming to the IPL 2024 match, MI opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After dismissing Virat (3) and Will Jacks (8) early, MI bowlers were smashed all over the park by skipper Faf Du Plessis (61 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (50 in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes). Both put on an 82-run stand for the third wicket. In the end, some fine finishing and shotmaking by Dinesh Karthik (53* in 23 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took RCB to 196/8 in 20 overs.

Besides Bumrah (5/21), Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee and Akash Madhwal also took a wicket each.

In the run chase, Ishan Kishan (69 in 34 balls, with seven fours and five sixes), Rohit Sharma (38 in 24 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (52 in 19 balls, with five fours and four sixes) did not give RCB a chance to breathe and sealed the win in 15.3 overs.

Bumrah was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

After this win, MI is seventh spot with two wins and three losses. They have four points. RCB is in the ninth spot, with a win and five losses, giving them just two points.

(With ANI Inputs)