This will be 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter’s first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 first-class games for Saurashtra

Harvik Desai and Vishnu Vinod

Listen to this article Mumbai sign Harvik Desai as replacement for Vishnu Vinod x 00:00

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the signing of Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod who was ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a forearm injury.

Also Read: Oh, MI! Virat Kohli jerseys selling like hot cakes

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter’s first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 first-class games for Saurashtra.

“Mumbai Indians announce that Harvik Desai will join the squad as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod,” an IPL media release stated.

The 30-year-old Vinod, who plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit, picked up an injury in his left forearm. Mumbai Indians are currently eight in the points table

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever