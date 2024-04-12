Breaking News
Mumbai sign Harvik Desai as replacement for Vishnu Vinod
Mumbai sign Harvik Desai as replacement for Vishnu Vinod

Updated on: 12 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

This will be 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter’s first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 first-class games for Saurashtra

Harvik Desai and Vishnu Vinod

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the signing of Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod who was ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a forearm injury.


Also Read: Oh, MI! Virat Kohli jerseys selling like hot cakes


This will be 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter’s first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 first-class games for Saurashtra.


“Mumbai Indians announce that Harvik Desai will join the squad as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod,” an IPL media release stated.

The 30-year-old Vinod, who plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit, picked up an injury in his left forearm. Mumbai Indians are currently eight in the points table

IPL 2024 mumbai indians cricket news sports news Sports Update
