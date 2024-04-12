Breaking News
Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Updated on: 12 April,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” the statement added

Sanju Samson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.


Also Read: ‘GT were always confident of victory’


“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” the statement added.


