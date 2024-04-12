Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” the statement added

Sanju Samson. Pic/AFP

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

