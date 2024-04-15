The air crackled with anticipation as the duo exchanged warm greetings, each acknowledging the other's indelible imprint on the annals of the sport

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) speaks with teammate Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Following the riveting encounter between IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, a remarkable rendezvous unfolded within the sanctum of the CSK dressing room on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah, the epitome of pace bowling excellence, crossed paths with none other than the venerable Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a stalwart whose name is synonymous with cricketing sagacity and leadership par excellence. Bumrah's entrance into the CSK den was akin to a luminary stepping into the hallowed halls of cricketing lore, and as he traversed the familiar confines, his eyes alighted upon the figure of Dhoni, the venerable captain cool, engrossed in post-match reflections.

The air crackled with anticipation as the duo exchanged warm greetings, each acknowledging the other's indelible imprint on the annals of the sport. In fact, Bumrah later uploaded a picture on his Instagram account with the caption: "Met Mahi bhai after so long. Felt good to catch up."

Met Mahi bhai after so long, felt good to catch up! 🤝🏼 pic.twitter.com/JI6ayeeFMZ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 15, 2024

Coming to the IPL encounter, five-time winners Mumbai finished on 186-6 even though Rohit raised his ton in 61 balls at his home in Wankhede Stadium after being set 207 for victory. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and the in-form Shivam Dube powered Chennai, who won their fifth title last year, to 206-4.

Gaikwad hit 69 and Dube smashed an unbeaten 66 before warhorse M.S. Dhoni smashed three successive sixes in the 20th over to take Chennai past 200. Dhoni came in to bat with four balls left and scored 20. He smashed Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya for three sixes and finished with a two to end a 26-run over.

The two teams are on contrasting runs after changes of guard this season. Pandya replaced Rohit as Mumbai captain while Dhoni surprisingly handed over the Chennai leadership to Gaikwad. Gaikwad had his fourth win as captain after he set the pace for his team with his 40-ball knock laced with five fours and five sixes. He put on 90 runs with Dube before falling to Pandya, but Dube and then Dhoni's cameo ensured Chennai finished strongly. Mumbai started well with Rohit and Ishan Kishan putting on 70 runs for the first wicket before Pathirana hit back.

