Conway represented Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. In IPL 2024, CSK will be looking to extend their title-winning streak for the sixth time. He has been ruled out of the second test match against Australia. The Aussies are leading the two-match series with 1-0. The second test clash will begin on March 8 at Christchurch

Devon Conway (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2024: Devon Conway doubtful to play for CSK due to thumb surgery x 00:00

New Zealand opening batsman Devon Conway will be undergoing surgery for a thumb injury. He will be sidelined for a further eight weeks. There are high chances of him missing the entire IPL 2024 season starting from March 22.

Conway represented Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. In IPL 2024, CSK will be looking to extend their title-winning streak for the sixth time. He has been ruled out of the second test match against Australia. The Aussies are leading the two-match series with 1-0. The second test clash will begin on March 8 at Christchurch.

ADVERTISEMENT

He played a key role in CSK's fifth title triumph last year. Featuring 16 matches, the eft-hander scored 672 runs at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of over 139. Conway also had six half-centuries with a highest score of unbeaten 92 runs.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Remembering legendary spinner Shane Warne

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said on the southpaw as quoted by ICC, "We are all feeling for Devon."

"He is a massive part of the Black Caps and we are going to miss his presence both on and off the field. We wish him all the best for his surgery and we will be there to support him as he begins his recovery," he added.

Also, inexperienced fast bowler Will O'Rourke injured his hamstring while bowling on the third day of the Wellington Test, which has ruled him out of the second Test.

New Zealand has resisted the urge to hand a shock recall to recently retired quick Neil Wagner and has instead picked the uncapped pacer Ben Sears for the second and final Test against the Aussies, while batter Henry Nicholls will be in the 13-player squad with Conway sidelined.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Players with most runs without a half-century in Tests

While Sears is yet to make his Test debut for New Zealand, coach Stead believes the 26-year-old is more than capable of filling the void should the right-armer win selection.

"Ben is a young bowler with a quality skill set," Stead said.

"He bowls with genuine pace and gets good bounce which is always a great asset in red ball cricket. We have been really impressed by his performances for the Black Caps in white ball cricket this summer and believe he can make the step up to the Test arena if called upon."

"It is disappointing for Will to be ruled out, especially after making such a strong start to his international career. He has shown he's a player with huge potential and at 22-years-old we are hopeful we will see a lot more of him in the Black Cap," concluded Stead.

Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

(With ANI Inputs)