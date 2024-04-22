IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya set to make his 100th appearance for Mumbai Indians

In-form Rajasthan Royals is set to clash with Hardik Pandya-led MI for the second time in the IPL 2024. Captain Pandya will represent MI for the 100th time. The star all-rounder played a crucial role in MI's win in the years 2015, 21017, 2019 and 2020

Hardik Pandya (Pic: File Pic)

As the Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the 38th fixture of the IPL 2024, captain Hardik Pandya will be playing his 100th match for MI. In-form Rajasthan Royals is set to clash with Hardik Pandya-led MI for the second time in the IPL 2024. The match is set to begin at 7.30 PM at the Sawai Mansing Stadium.

Rajasthan will play their last home game of the IPL 2024. So far, they have won three and lost one match in their backyard. In their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, RR secured a two-wicket victory. On the other hand, MI too defeated Punjab Kings by nine runs.

Rajasthan Royals continue their reign on top of the IPL 2024 standings with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.677 by winning six matches and losing just one. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have played seven games this season, winning three and losing four. MI are currently sixth in the IPL standings with six points and an NRR of -0.133.

Captain Pandya will represent MI for the 100th time. The star all-rounder played a crucial role in MI's win in the years 2015, 21017, 2019 and 2020. Later he led Gujarat Titans for two years in which he helped the team win its maiden title in their debut season.

In 99 matches for MI, Pandya has scored 1,617 runs at an average of 26.95 and a strike rate of 153.27, with four half-centuries. His best score is 91*. He also took 46 wickets with the best figures of 3.20.

For Gujarat, he scored 833 runs in 31 matches at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of 133.49, with six fifties. His best score is 87*. He also took 11 wickets for the franchise, with the best spell of 3.17.

Overall in 130 matches, he has scored 2,450 in his IPL career at an average of 29.88 and a strike rate of over 145, with 10 fifties. His best score is 91*. He has also taken 57 wickets, with the best figures of 3/17.

The IPL 2024 has been underwhelming for Pandya as he managed to score 141 runs in seven matches with a strike rate of 146.88. He also has four wickets under his belt.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.

