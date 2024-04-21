Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News
Kishore's 4-33 helps GT restrict Punjab to 142

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mullanpur
PTI |

Punjab, who have been among the worst-performing batting teams in the Powerplay this season, made a brisk start to reach 45 for no loss in five overs.

Kishore’s 4-33 helps GT restrict Punjab to 142

GT’s Sai Kishore (right) celebrates a Punjab Kings wicket. PIC/PTI

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinners, led by R Sai Kishore, foxed an ill-equipped Punjab Kings batting line-up to dismiss the hosts for 142 here on Sunday. Punjab, who have been among the worst-performing batting teams in the Powerplay this season, made a brisk start to reach 45 for no loss in five overs.


Also Read: Hard not to smile, enjoy yourself: SRH’s Head


However, their innings went downhill thereafter as the spin trio of Sai Kishore (4-33), Rashid Khan (1-15) and Noor Ahmed (2-20) exposed the opposition with their guile. Struggling up till now, Prabhsimran Singh (35 off 21) found some much-needed rhythm before he fell in the sixth over, triggering a dramatic collapse. At the time of going to press, GT were 65-1 in nine overs.


Brief scores
PBKS 142 all out in 20 overs (P Singh 35; S Kishore 4-33, N Ahmad 2-20, M Sharma 2-32) v GT (scores incomplete)

Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 sports news cricket news
