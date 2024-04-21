Hard not to smile, enjoy yourself: SRH’s Head

SRH crushed Delhi Capitals by 67 runs here on Saturday, following sensational knocks from their in-form openers Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46).

Riding on explosive starts, Sunrisers Hyderabad may have won four games on the bounce this season, but their opener Travis Head says “we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves.”

SRH crushed Delhi Capitals by 67 runs here on Saturday, following sensational knocks from their in-form openers Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46).

“It is very enjoyable. It is nice to be here and play well, and it is hard not to smile and enjoy yourself with the batting order that we have got, and the order is working well through the first seven,” Head told JioCinema.

