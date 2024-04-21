Breaking News
Hard not to smile, enjoy yourself: SRH's Head
Hard not to smile, enjoy yourself: SRH's Head

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

SRH crushed Delhi Capitals by 67 runs here on Saturday, following sensational knocks from their in-form openers Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46).

Travis Head

Riding on explosive starts, Sunrisers Hyderabad may have won four games on the bounce this season, but their opener Travis Head says “we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves.”


Also Read: IPL 2024: Virat Kohli argues over full-toss dismissal against KKR


SRH crushed Delhi Capitals by 67 runs here on Saturday, following sensational knocks from their in-form openers Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46).


“It is very enjoyable. It is nice to be here and play well, and it is hard not to smile and enjoy yourself with the batting order that we have got, and the order is working well through the first seven,” Head told JioCinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

