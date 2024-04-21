Breaking News
IPL 2024 | "That was the massive difference": Pant on SRH's powerplay dominance

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
SRH’s Travis Head (89, 32 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (46, 12 balls) took the Powerplay to a different level, erasing the previous record of 105-0 by KKR against RCB in 2017.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant conceded his side were literally doing catchup all through the match after Sunrisers Hyderabad made a huge ‘Powerplay’ statement smashing 125 runs to create an IPL record here on Saturday.


SRH’s Travis Head (89, 32 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (46, 12 balls) took the Powerplay to a different level, erasing the previous record of 105-0 by KKR against RCB in 2017.


“I think the Powerplay was the difference. We were just catching up throughout the match. That was the massive difference. Hopefully, we will come back with more thought process and clear mindset,” said Pant.

