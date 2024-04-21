IPL 2024 | "I think power play was the difference": Rishabh Pant

DC was bowled out for 199 runs and SRH won the IPL 2024 match by 67 runs to go second on the table. Opening the innings for SRH, Travis Head smashed 89 off 32 followed by Abhishek Sharma who scored 46 runs in 12 balls. The duo broke the previous record of 105 by KKR against RCB in 2017

Delhi Capitals batter Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant admitted that his side failed to make an impact in the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as the visitors blasted 125 runs in the powerplay to recreate an IPPL record. Opening the innings for SRH, Travis Head smashed 89 off 32 followed by Abhishek Sharma who scored 46 runs in 12 balls. The duo broke the previous record of 105 by KKR against RCB in 2017.

DC was bowled out for 199 runs and SRH won the IPL 2024 match by 67 runs to go second on the table. "I think power play was the difference. We were just catching up throughout the match. That was the massive difference. Hopefully, we will come back with more thought process and clear mindset," said Pant, whose 'homecoming' was spoilt by Head and Sharma's 131-run partnership. The DC skipper also said he probably misjudged the dew factor at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and decided to bowl first after winning the toss. The only thought process behind that (deciding to bowl first) was we thought there would be some dew but it didn't come. I thought if we could restrict them to 220-230, we would be in with a chance."

Lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered one wicket and conceded 33 runs in four overs. "Feeling good. Not among the wickets but the way I want to execute it is happening. Just a matter of time," said the pace-bowling stalwart. "When defending those many runs, you either go for plenty or you get wickets. We accepted that we'll go for plenty of runs when defending those many runs, but the plan was to keep executing," he added.

Bhuvneshwar praised his fellow pacer T Natarajan's bowling, who was twice on a hat-trick in a single over and ended up with superb figures of 4/19 in four overs "Amazing. We know how good he is at yorkers. He keeps working hard, silent guy, goes unnoticed a lot. We know how important he is for Sunrisers," said Bhuvneshwar, adding that he is happy that SRH batting is finally clicking after several years. "For so many years, this is the first time our batting is clicking so much. As a bowling unit, happy to take the back seat. They (batters) are ruining us... when we defend 180 or so, it'll feel like less," he said. Bhuvneshwar added both Head and Abhishek bat in the same manner at nets.

"Yes, same, especially Head and Abhishek, playing the same way. Batters sometimes play opposite (manner) in the nets, but they play the same way." The pacer indicated that bowlers don't get their due despite all the hard work but, in the end, they win championships for teams. "Bowling is something... somebody says batting wins your sponsorship, but bowling wins you championship. The way we are bowling right now looks bad on the scorecard but it is pretty good for us," he said.

Travis Head who won the "Player of the Match" award for his stunning knock said that he was in good space. "On a bit of a roll there. Enjoyable, boys are on a roll. When you're in good form, just trying to keep it simple. Reacted to the ball." He praised opening partner Abhishek for going all out against spinners. "First time we saw spin in the powerplay last game, and seeing how aggressive he is against spin, we try to let him do his thing against spin. He did it today too," said Head.

