IPL 2024 DC vs SRH Pants 44 in vain as Hyderabad wins by 67 runs
IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Pant's 44 in vain as Hyderabad wins by 67 runs

Updated on: 20 April,2024 11:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

David Warner who missed a few IPL 2024 matches due to injury failed to deliver today against SRH. DC bowlers failed to dominate in the first half as both SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head milked 100-plus runs in the first powerplay

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Pant's 44 in vain as Hyderabad wins by 67 runs

Rishabh Pant (Pic: File Pic)

Captain Rishabh Pant's 44 runs off 35 balls went into vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL 2024 by 67 runs against Delhi Capitals. The hosts needed to chase a target of 267 runs but fell short of 68 runs.


Opening the innings for DC, Prithvi Shaw smashed 4 fours before getting dismissed by Washington Sundar. David Warner who missed a few IPL 2024 matches due to injury failed to deliver today against SRH. Coming to bat at number three, Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed 65 runs in just 18 deliveries. His knock consisted of  5 fours and 7 sixes. Followed by Abhishek Porel also accumulated 42 runs off 22 balls. His knock was laced with 7 fours and 1 six.


Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024 | "I think KL has always been a contender": McClenaghan


No other Delhi batsmen were able to score huge runs. T Natarajan was the most successful bowler from Hyderabad's perspective. The pacer bagged four wickets and conceded just 19 runs in his four overs. Spinner Mayank Markande and Nitish Kumar Reddy registered two wickets each to their names. Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bagged one wicket each.

DC bowlers failed to dominate in the first half as both SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head milked 100-plus runs in the first powerplay. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed's late heroics also helped the team in the innings build-up. Facing just 29 balls, Shahbaz scored unbeaten 59 runs including 2 fours and 5 sixes. The visitors posted 266 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged four wickets for DC but also conceded 55 runs in his four overs. Axar Patel conceded the least runs in the IPL 2024 match against SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their next IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 25.

IPL 2024 delhi capitals sunrisers hyderabad sports news cricket news
